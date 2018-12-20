On December 19-20 The Crypto coin Opacity (OPQ) increased in value over 0.98%

Opacity (OPQ) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000182969999999998 or 0.98% trading at $0.018937395. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Opacity (OPQ) eyes $0.0208311345 target on the road to $0.0309191054651912. OPQ last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.026429 and low of $0.018754425 for December 19-20. The open was $0.018754425.

Opacity (OPQ) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago OPQ traded at $0.00 (non existent). Opacity maximum coins available are 130.00M. OPQ uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 05/11/2018.

Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.

Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users’ file handle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.