On December 19-20 The Crypto KATZcoin (KAT) drops in value over -4.76%

It was bad day for KATZcoin (KAT), as it declined by $-2E-07 or -4.76%, touching $4E-06. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that KATZcoin (KAT) is looking for the $4.4E-06 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $1.12831149517014E-05. The highest price was $4.2E-06 and lowest of $4E-06 for December 19-20. The open was $4.2E-06. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 500,000 KAT worth $2 was traded.

For a month, KATZcoin (KAT) tokens went down -20.00% from $5E-06 for coin. For 100 days KAT is down -93.65% from $6.296E-05. It traded at $0.0001544 200 days ago. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 03/01/2016. The Crypto KAT has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SHA256D algorithm.

KATZcoin is a Proof of Work/Hi-Proof of Stake Hybrid that allows users to earn up to 50% monthly interest on their holdings. KAT uses Sha256D as an encryption algorithm.