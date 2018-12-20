Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 17.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 2,175 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,078 shares with $5.79 million value, down from 12,253 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $52.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $13.05 during the last trading session, reaching $458.87. About 594,419 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Rank Group The PLC (LON:RNK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rank Group The PLC had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Monday, July 30 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 180 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. See The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Reiteration

16/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.07% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 148.4. About 160,045 shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company has market cap of 579.78 million GBP. The firm operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha divisions. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

More recent The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) news were published by: Fool.Co.Uk which released: “Are dividends under threat at BP plc and this income stock? – Motley Fool UK” on February 01, 2018. Also Valuewalk.com published the news titled: “Mobile Gambling Revenues To Grow At 36% CAGR: Gabelli – ValueWalk” on August 06, 2014. Roanoke.com‘s news article titled: “Real estate transfers for July 2, 2017 | Realty Transfers | roanoke.com – Roanoke Times” with publication date: July 01, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Among 10 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $575 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 12. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, October 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $610 target. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 6,302 shares to 17,176 valued at $2.83 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 10,813 shares and now owns 30,471 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru holds 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,957 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,055 shares stake. Whittier Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,077 shares. Redmond Asset Llc holds 2,520 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). B Riley Wealth Management owns 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 590 shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 0.24% or 78,862 shares. Cypress stated it has 742 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bender Robert & Assocs invested 9.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.26% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 30,210 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr holds 39,860 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 277,488 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $59.70 million activity. BARRATT CRAIG H sold $1.31M worth of stock. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. The insider Johnson Amal M sold 3,000 shares worth $1.57M. Rosa David J. sold 20,000 shares worth $10.49M. Shares for $1.48M were sold by Brogna Salvatore. 350 shares were sold by RUBASH MARK J, worth $196,000 on Friday, August 31. 227 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $123,002 on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 46.44 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ISRG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Now – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, RIG, NTNX – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.