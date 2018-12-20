Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 62.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 320,654 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 891,686 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 34.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

More notable recent YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF sees bigger than expected drop in 2018 output on low nat gas demand – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF plans big spending to boost oil and gas output – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Are These Seth Klarman Stocks Worth Buying? – GuruFocus.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg:YPF in talks to divest a minority stake in its power unit to Asian Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $626.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 92.03 million shares or 0.78% more from 91.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 20,190 shares stake. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 71,219 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 127,210 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ashmore Grp Public Ltd Company holds 3.33% in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) or 327,318 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 1,641 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) for 40,716 shares. 20,742 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 401,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finepoint Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.27 million shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on March, 4. YPF’s profit will be $130.77 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad Anonima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering YPF SA (NYSE:YPF), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. YPF SA had 15 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of YPF in report on Monday, April 23 to “Strong Buy” rating. Zacks upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) on Tuesday, August 11 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 3. The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 29. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) rating on Wednesday, October 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $29.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Santander on Monday, December 11. Bank of America maintained YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) rating on Friday, September 14. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Open Text: One Of The Best Valued Tech Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TSX Snaps 3-day Losing Streak, Ends Modestly Higher – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX Ends Notably Lower On Growth Worries – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for 2019 | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Is Opening New Doors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. OpenText Corporation had 27 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities initiated the shares of OTEX in report on Monday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Friday, August 4 report. Citigroup initiated the shares of OTEX in report on Thursday, February 16 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) on Tuesday, September 13 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OTEX in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of OTEX in report on Wednesday, November 22 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 30.