Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 16.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 11,876 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 24.68%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 85,938 shares with $2.77M value, up from 74,062 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $17.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 10.63M shares traded or 104.86% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Mosaic Co (MOS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 205 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 202 sold and reduced their holdings in Mosaic Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 270.90 million shares, down from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mosaic Co in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 8 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 158 Increased: 130 New Position: 75.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 4.45 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.00 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weaker 2019 phosphate outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.40 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Slate Path Capital Lp holds 16.8% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company for 3.86 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 893,900 shares or 6.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Colrain Capital Llc has 6.05% invested in the company for 174,550 shares. The California-based Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has invested 5.77% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 867,187 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 47,923 are owned by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nomura holds 0.01% or 110,581 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc holds 2,371 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 85,938 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 764,418 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,681 were reported by Perkins Coie Com. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.11% or 7,381 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 27 shares. 39,212 are held by Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 19.75 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Associated Banc accumulated 140,934 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $36 target in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. Argus Research maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) stake by 19,105 shares to 119,440 valued at $5.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEF) stake by 13,673 shares and now owns 4,512 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

More recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Update On Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018 was also an interesting one.