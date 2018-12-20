Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 136.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 8,897 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock declined 26.69%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 15,422 shares with $535,000 value, up from 6,525 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $5.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 4.30 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M

Among 4 analysts covering Bunge (NYSE:BG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bunge had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BG in report on Thursday, August 2 with "Outperform" rating. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has "Buy" rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned "Buy" rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Thursday, August 2. Citigroup has "Buy" rating and $92 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 2 to "Neutral".

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 33.71 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61.93 million activity. Zenuk Mark N bought $412,825 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. On Monday, November 5 the insider Lupo L Patrick bought $188,130. $200,590 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Boehlert Thomas. Another trade for 155,000 shares valued at $9.85M was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $94,670 were bought by Schroder Soren.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yorktown Management And Rech reported 10,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 16,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 102,507 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 53,985 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 196,539 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca owns 1.71% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 29,445 shares. American Int Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2,553 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 4,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable L P invested in 0% or 2,993 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,420 shares. Cutler Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 3,000 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $21.49 million activity. $57,211 worth of stock was sold by Steinfort Matt on Monday, July 9. $144,667 worth of stock was sold by Waters John F Jr. on Friday, June 29. $96,250 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares were sold by Connor Richard W.. The insider Mays Sandra sold $54,152. The insider Caruso Daniel sold $10.00M. $195,000 worth of stock was sold by Rottenberg Linda on Tuesday, July 10.

Among 7 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 7 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Raymond James. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 28 by JP Morgan.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 15,149 shares to 406,424 valued at $19.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc stake by 41,592 shares and now owns 44,685 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookfield Asset holds 35,900 shares. Grs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 183,802 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Stevens Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Carmignac Gestion has 5.64M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 2.56 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eagle Asset Management invested 0.28% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited reported 0.07% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 454,654 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zimmer Prtn LP has invested 3.7% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Foundation Advsr reported 30,669 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 2,700 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.18% or 38,261 shares.