Shellback Capital Lp decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 4.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 482,000 shares with $12.58M value, down from 507,000 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $29.18B valuation. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 32,770 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit

Shellback Capital Lp increased Acushnet Holdings Corp stake by 25,000 shares to 110,280 valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3. It also upped Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 424,732 shares and now owns 766,620 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) was raised too.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 17. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, November 20. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, December 13. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 208,681 shares traded or 290.19% up from the average. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 222.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 222.51% the S&P500.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company has market cap of $116.66 million. The firm offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. It has a 1078.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies.

Company insider, Miriam Paramore, PRESIDENT of Optimizerx Corp acquired a total of 1,015 shares of the firm, based on an avg price of $9.9 for each share. Miriam Paramore at the moment has in hand 0.06% of Optimizerx Corp’s total market capitalization with ownership of 7,412 shares. This giant acquisition was finished on 20-12-2018 and is free at your disposal on the SEC’s website.