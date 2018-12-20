Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 18.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 215,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 1.91 million shares traded or 266.65% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 36.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 19.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $374.05 billion, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 21.91 million shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,147 shares to 25,002 shares, valued at $3.82 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $697,977 activity. The insider Nolan Mangini Siobhan sold $29,082. O’Meara Maeve had sold 39,236 shares worth $107,401. Chan M.P. Eric sold $1,690 worth of stock. Cohen Seth B. had sold 25,000 shares worth $136,628. Another trade for 26,045 shares valued at $67,483 was sold by Gupta Neeraj.