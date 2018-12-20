Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 27.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 212,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 563,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.08 million, down from 776,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 34.40 million shares traded or 66.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 62.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 860,733 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 28,580 shares to 111,480 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 84,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $160.23M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 6.28M shares to 14.86M shares, valued at $151.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.04M shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Among 13 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.