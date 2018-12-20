Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 20,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02M, up from 129,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 4,136 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 15.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN)

Bonness Enterprises Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 15.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 14, the company rating was downgraded by JMP Securities. Canaccord Genuity maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, December 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Investment Limited Company holds 11,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.17% or 2.68 million shares. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peddock Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boston Advsrs Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marshwinds Advisory reported 104,231 shares. Ghp Inv Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tarbox Family Office reported 1,327 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). James Investment Research Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,355 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 3,477 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Bonness Enterprises Inc, which manages about $152.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,800 shares to 230,378 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9,488 activity. 50 shares were bought by Minkel Kimberley A, worth $2,355. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $14,280 was made by Sommer Oliver on Tuesday, September 4.