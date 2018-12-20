Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 10,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.40M, down from 871,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 34.40 million shares traded or 66.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.06M, down from 11,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 19,172 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $662.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,576 shares to 33,660 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 21,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Today’s Pickup: Carriers Position Drivers Closer to Home – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSJ: Amazon Pay coming to stores? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jefferies: AWS headed for $71B in revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 1,645 shares valued at $3.09 million was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. The insider McGrath Judith A sold 500 shares worth $952,500. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million on Wednesday, August 29. 435 shares valued at $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

