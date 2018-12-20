Banbury Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 12.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 69,334 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock declined 26.69%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 618,268 shares with $21.47M value, up from 548,934 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $5.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 23,772 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Navient Corp (NAVI) stake by 21.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 27,959 shares as Navient Corp (NAVI)’s stock declined 24.41%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 103,020 shares with $1.39M value, down from 130,979 last quarter. Navient Corp now has $2.24 billion valuation. It closed at $8.69 lastly. It is down 19.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 09/04/2018 – NAVIENT AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 69,009 shares to 57,610 valued at $8.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 15,916 shares and now owns 107,520 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 7 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 28 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 8. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, November 8. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell & Reed owns 4.67 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Carmignac Gestion owns 5.64M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0% or 22,952 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 20,238 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 75,265 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,949 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 728,741 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Walleye Trading Lc has 0.06% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 336,902 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 15,356 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 454,654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo to Expand East Coast Data Center Presence – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +2.5% amid European deal from webscale customer – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Expands and Upgrades Long Haul Fiber in the UK – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Executives to Present at December Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group doubles size of Denver office by leasing old Chipotle headquarters – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $21.49 million activity. Shares for $80,162 were sold by Waters John F Jr.. The insider Rottenberg Linda sold $195,000. On Thursday, October 4 the insider Steinfort Matt sold $65,809. $570,289 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Caruso Daniel. Shares for $96,250 were sold by Connor Richard W.. Shares for $54,152 were sold by Mays Sandra.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Grand Opera House receives grant for Sensory-Friendly Family Program – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Navient Plea to Dismiss Pennsylvania Lawsuit Gets Rejected – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navient must face state suit on `predatory’ student loans: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Team Navient supports 30 Delaware-area children for the holidays – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 474 shares to 52,969 valued at $63.94M in 2018Q3. It also upped Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 4,671 shares and now owns 35,541 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $121.26 million for 4.62 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold NAVI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 234.29 million shares or 1.53% less from 237.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 120,964 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs. Palisade Management Ltd Company Nj invested in 89,200 shares. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Com reported 74,723 shares. 1.12M are held by Wellington Management Gp Llp. 437,600 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Fj Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 16,200 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 35,971 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 48,482 shares. Yorktown & Research holds 0.04% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 10,000 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh owns 92,388 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 47,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Invesco has 1.78M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1.05M shares. Synovus Fin invested in 0% or 200 shares.