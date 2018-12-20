Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 11,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.94M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 11.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET SALES 10.69 TRLN WON VS 12.23 TRLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM frontrunner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 17/04/2018 – AUCKLAND AIRPORT APPOINTS ANNA CASSELS-BROWN AS GM OPERATIONS

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 62,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 132,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.36M, down from 195,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $257.61. About 1.81 million shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, August 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. Wolfe Research initiated General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 22 with “Sell”. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 10 report. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Friday, October 2 report. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harris Lp holds 3.17% or 59.90M shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 129,361 shares. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 107,366 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability reported 24,266 shares. First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 90,408 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Meritage Mngmt invested in 55,955 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Guggenheim Limited holds 0.12% or 528,882 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 85 shares. 47,263 were accumulated by Heritage Corp. Carroll Fin Associate owns 5,475 shares. Jana Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 280,560 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itochu Corp by 443,000 shares to 141,100 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN) by 5,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,264 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM: Risks Abound Due To Autonomous Vehicle Bubble – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump weighs in on GM’s plans – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “GM cutting 50 jobs at US battery plant tied to Chevy Volt – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carriers Confront GM Shutdown – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GM employees affected by layoffs could relocate to Arlington – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. Cleveland initiated Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, May 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, January 3. Jefferies maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 29 report.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 146,524 shares to 631,995 shares, valued at $48.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Sign-ups for 2019 Obamacare insurance fall to 8.5 million people – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60M for 29.14 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.