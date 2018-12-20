Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 21.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 45,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, down from 215,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 32,009 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 15.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 318,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 893,667 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.71 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 1.80 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.07M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.16 million shares or 17.90% more from 23.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 157,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). The Ohio-based Victory has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,500 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 7,219 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 83,500 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Street Corp reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 87,962 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0% or 304,567 shares in its portfolio. Avenir invested in 0.21% or 150,180 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 11,862 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oracle's Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha" on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Intellia Therapeutics, City Office REIT, RealPage, and Data I/O – Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire" published on November 07, 2018

Among 8 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. City Office REIT had 16 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by FBR Capital. The stock of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 6 by FBR Capital. Compass Point maintained the shares of CIO in report on Friday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, August 24 by Zacks. Compass Point maintained City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) on Thursday, May 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Friday, August 5. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of CIO in report on Wednesday, January 10 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chemical Natl Bank invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adirondack Tru stated it has 5,423 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg holds 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,297 shares. 16,300 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.01M are owned by Mawer. Miller Management Lp has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi reported 117,044 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd owns 7,792 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 5,998 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 3.44M shares. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 6,208 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 3.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability has 56,069 shares. 2,448 are held by Glovista Invests Ltd Liability.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 11 with “Market Perform”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 23 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 23 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by S&P Research on Monday, September 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 23 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 23 by B. Riley & Co.