Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 26.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 11,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.91 million, up from 41,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 752,946 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 23.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 102,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 334,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.69 million, down from 436,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 2.82 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45 million for 14.04 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Soars to a 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 17% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for NetApp (NTAP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 4 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Thursday, May 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 17 by Drexel Hamilton. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, February 11 report. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by BTIG Research. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, May 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Tuesday, August 15.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 417,160 shares to 455,747 shares, valued at $59.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ww Asset owns 18,859 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 9,301 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Css Limited Company Il stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 126,800 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers reported 16 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 35,849 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% or 28,138 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 40,595 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett invested 0.29% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 219 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.25% or 112,200 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $16.54 million activity. Kurian George sold 38,241 shares worth $2.99M. The insider REICH JOEL D sold 7,157 shares worth $621,443.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,000 shares. Architects Inc has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 11.93 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Employees Retirement reported 292,579 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.07M shares stake. 678,973 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company. Moreover, Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 37,958 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 52,952 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,885 are owned by Lpl Fincl Llc.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Crushes Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Soars – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Behind Expedia’s Biggest 1-Day Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Be Online Travel Space’s Outperformer This Earnings Season, Analyst Says – Benzinga” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of March 16th Options Trading For Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), 31 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Expedia Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, September 22. Cowen & Co maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Friday, October 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, February 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 9. JP Morgan maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Monday, February 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 31 by Pacific Crest. Deutsche Bank maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Thursday, March 17.