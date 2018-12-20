Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 14.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 383,700 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 6.94%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 3.02M shares with $31.48M value, up from 2.64M last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 1,707 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 22.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Foot Locker Inc (FL) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 178 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 178 reduced and sold holdings in Foot Locker Inc. The funds in our database now have: 104.14 million shares, down from 104.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Foot Locker Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 128 Increased: 113 New Position: 65.

Among 5 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, November 6. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. On Wednesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 26. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $62,029 activity. 10,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $84,409 were bought by Westerman Paul D. Maier Stuart also sold $22,380 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold GPOR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 6.65% more from 155.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 105,366 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability reported 744,380 shares. 10,044 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 41,438 shares. Illinois-based Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 2,560 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.02% or 791,225 shares. 9.00M are owned by Lsv Asset. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 53 shares. New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 6.45% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Victory Capital has 445,896 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated owns 113,765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 3.38 million shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) has risen 21.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. for 421,166 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 2.2% invested in the company for 129,740 shares. The New York-based Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 2.08% in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 5,484 shares.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 16.66 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.