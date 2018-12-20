Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 21.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 388,500 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 35.36%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 1.39 million shares with $43.73 million value, down from 1.78 million last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 4.87M shares traded or 81.48% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased Medicines Co (MDCO) stake by 50.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 83,500 shares as Medicines Co (MDCO)’s stock declined 38.65%. The Antipodean Advisors Llc holds 82,000 shares with $2.45M value, down from 165,500 last quarter. Medicines Co now has $1.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 1.62M shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 21.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 13/04/2018 – KIADIS PHARMA NV KDS.AS – FILED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR ATIR101 IN BLOOD CANCERS; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 29/03/2018 – SHIRE PLC ANNOUNCED EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LANADELUMAB (SHP643); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Bridge Medicines Appoints Louis M. Renzetti, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.14; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 41,900 shares to 176,901 valued at $30.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 176,500 shares and now owns 876,200 shares. Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. SM Energy had 10 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Sunday, November 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3900 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Williams Capital Group. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital downgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 162.50% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. SM’s profit will be $5.61M for 76.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.06 million shares or 7.76% less from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Prudential Incorporated reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 326,101 shares. Schneider Cap holds 426,194 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 200,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. International Gru, a New York-based fund reported 209,860 shares. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 22,100 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 235,354 shares. 478,471 were reported by Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 64,913 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold MDCO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 87.62 million shares or 1.66% less from 89.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Old West Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 186,297 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct has 1.88M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.51% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 816,544 shares. Three Bays Capital Lp has invested 6.52% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Bluestein R H And Company reported 43,925 shares. Sectoral Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Vanguard Group reported 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 50,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 88,763 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $14.86 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.97 million was sold by MEANWELL CLIVE. Another trade for 819,000 shares valued at $16.59M was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J. Cox Christopher T bought $992,419 worth of stock. 26,863 shares were bought by Timney Mark, worth $499,652 on Monday, December 10.

Among 2 analysts covering Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Medicines Co had 2 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 20.