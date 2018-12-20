Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 24.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 10,535 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock declined 43.57%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 32,105 shares with $7.11 million value, down from 42,640 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.26. About 359,671 shares traded or 14.80% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 91.40% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 9.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 3,697 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 42,165 shares with $11.22 million value, up from 38,468 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $231.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $241.14. About 5.92M shares traded or 62.88% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Univar Inc stake by 351,345 shares to 1.11M valued at $34.18 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N stake by 12,039 shares and now owns 87,027 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 98.33% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MED’s profit will be $14.24 million for 25.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold MED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 3.29% more from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 16,353 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 2,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 958,400 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Principal Grp stated it has 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Prelude Cap Management Ltd has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 360 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 426,232 shares. 39,219 are held by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Usa Portformulas Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 27,974 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Convergence Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1,553 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $272,200 activity. Another trade for 975 shares valued at $149,448 was made by Chard Daniel R on Thursday, November 8. HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J. sold $206,607 worth of stock or 1,343 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) stake by 6,150 shares to 31,144 valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) stake by 8,875 shares and now owns 20,388 shares. Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 494,331 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,266 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) Limited accumulated 5.27% or 4.02M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Transamerica accumulated 0.22% or 3,867 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.54% or 22,551 shares. Capital Ww Investors holds 2.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 38.28M shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Co has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.68% or 10,131 shares in its portfolio. United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 53,237 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Park National Oh invested in 0.07% or 4,881 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability stated it has 73,860 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 780,378 shares. 25 are owned by Peddock Cap Advsr.