Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 30,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,980 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55 million, up from 6,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 10.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 66.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 77 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 192 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.44 million, up from 115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 3.85 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $66.0 target in Wednesday, January 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 8 with “Outperform”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $66 target in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Monday, August 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 31. The company was maintained on Monday, May 29 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 541,900 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited accumulated 135,316 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 23,024 are held by United Capital Advisers Llc. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 3,195 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has 133,221 shares. 335,810 are owned by Chevy Chase Holdg. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 3.72M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Janney Mngmt Lc holds 189,660 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has 15,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 783,921 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 91,273 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Franklin holds 0.21% or 8.40M shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More important recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IP-Oh My Goodness – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “US Markets Red on Monday – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $542,049 was made by Ribieras JeanMichel on Wednesday, September 19. 17,000 shares valued at $893,088 were sold by Nicholls Timothy S on Tuesday, August 28.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $173.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 15 shares to 3,507 shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,044 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $527.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 85,787 shares to 364,892 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casa Sys Inc by 50,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, December 21. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, October 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $126 target. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, December 5. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, February 1. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. $2.01 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by Sheedy William M..