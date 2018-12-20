Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 73.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 256,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.54 million, down from 347,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 912,942 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 41.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Owens &Minor Inc Hld (OMI) by 2.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83B, up from 108,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Owens &Minor Inc Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 1.50 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 61.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Owens & Minor’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 17/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR’S CFR TO B1 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 146,315 shares to 951,960 shares, valued at $73.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 76,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity’s Jon Soldan Named to Utah Business’ Forty Under 40 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jun 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IPO Preview: HealthEquity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2014 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Announces Strong Sales, Presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. HealthEquity Inc had 59 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, December 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating by TheStreet given on Tuesday, October 13. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $105 target in Monday, September 10 report. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 7. As per Tuesday, December 13, the company rating was initiated by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 8 by Suntrust Robinson.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens & Minor: Fade The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What GE, Owens & Minor And Budweiser Have In Common? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Owens & Minor’s Shares Crashed 17.5% Today – The Motley Fool” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens & Minor Names Board Member Robert Sledd Chairman and Interim President and CEO – Business Wire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens & Minor: The Numbers Make A Bull Case, The Business Doesn’t – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold OMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.93 million shares or 0.80% more from 53.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 461,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,040 shares. 12,000 were accumulated by Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 43,386 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 170,450 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.56% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Quantbot LP has 40,904 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Prudential Public, Illinois-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Raymond James Na holds 10,298 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Swiss Bank stated it has 106,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 1 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Owens & Minor had 24 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $17 target in Monday, November 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 7. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Monday, November 7. UBS initiated Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) on Thursday, October 6 with “Sell” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 19 by J.P. Morgan. Zacks downgraded the shares of OMI in report on Tuesday, August 25 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.07 million activity. 8,516 shares valued at $132,015 were sold by Marlatt Geoff Taylor on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $195,720 was sold by COLPO CHARLES C.