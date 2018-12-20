P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 52.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 82,544 shares traded or 74.10% up from the average. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 10,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,998 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.12 million, up from 228,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.09. About 1.41 million shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $90.49 million activity. Shares for $29.48 million were sold by HASSENFELD ALAN G on Monday, November 26. The insider Thomas Deborah sold $1.98 million. Sibley Tarrant L. also sold $152,500 worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Tuesday, August 21. Johnson Dolph had sold 22,842 shares worth $2.32 million on Friday, August 24. The insider Davis Stephen J sold 23,270 shares worth $2.36M. On Tuesday, August 28 Frascotti John sold $2.09M worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 20,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold HAS shares while 146 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 105.26 million shares or 4.89% more from 100.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.19% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Co holds 1.26 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 12,053 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 253,893 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Odey Asset Management Gp Limited holds 22,000 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 3.68% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 5,464 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 41,507 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 135,683 shares or 2% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 16,821 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 86,859 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,200 are held by Lau Assoc Limited Company. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Among 23 analysts covering Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Hasbro Inc. had 94 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Tuesday, October 24 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, February 13 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HAS in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 4. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, April 19. Barclays Capital maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $117 target.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 3,307 shares to 42,814 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 28,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,564 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB).

