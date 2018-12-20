Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 120.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $975,000, up from 3,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.35. About 8.48 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 9.94 million shares traded or 141.91% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, February 22. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 4 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 18 report. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Vetr. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies.

Page Arthur B, which manages about $118.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,505 shares to 3,945 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 23,624 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 24,845 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 17,756 shares. State Street has 114.86 million shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl reported 3,425 shares. 3,375 are held by Carlson Capital Mngmt. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 2,571 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 93,570 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 90,620 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt invested in 120,085 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Veritable Lp owns 0.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 194,971 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14.45 million shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 25,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

