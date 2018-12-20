Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 91.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 7.79 million shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 687,295 shares with $20.62M value, down from 8.48 million last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 2.00M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 25.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 15,436 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 75,228 shares with $3.23M value, up from 59,792 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $22.99B valuation. The stock increased 5.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 14.21M shares traded or 164.46% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Choate has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% stake. Private Tru Co Na stated it has 9,624 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Co Ltd Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Farmers holds 0.3% or 25,181 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 1.91% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 130,566 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Montecito Bancorp & holds 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 7,768 shares. Ims Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 6,466 shares. The New York-based Matrix Asset Advisors New York has invested 1.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Texas-based Visionary Asset Inc has invested 0.76% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.11% or 59,516 shares. Northstar Gru holds 6,844 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. OGrady Shawn P also sold $3.74M worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, June 28. $47,370 worth of stock was bought by SASTRE MARIA on Monday, August 20. Williams-Roll Jacqueline also sold $105,919 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares. MILLER HEIDI also sold $604,321 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Tuesday, July 31. Another trade for 5,066 shares valued at $225,155 was made by Nudi Jonathon on Monday, July 9.

Among 4 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Mills had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 27. The company was reinitiated on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 63.27% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% EPS growth.

