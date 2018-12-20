Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,454 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.81 million, down from 48,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $223.34. About 462,058 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 9.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 6,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,371 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.06 million, up from 65,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 37,347 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kcm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 6,308 shares. Pennsylvania Com stated it has 100,473 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 3.53 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ardsley Advisory Prns holds 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 34,500 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.14% or 331,713 shares. Allsquare Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). & Mngmt Company reported 39,636 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 405,341 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bridgecreek Limited Liability Company has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 62,983 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 23. The company was maintained on Friday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 15 report. On Sunday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 22 by UBS. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 20.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Shopify’s Secondary Share Offering a Red Flag? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. $19,607 worth of stock was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. $2.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley. On Friday, July 20 Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,500 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,817 shares to 163,175 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 12/06: (TST) (MIK) (SHPG) Higher; (CNAT) (NPTN) (HOME) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Thor Industries Inc had 45 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 28. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Friday, October 2 report. On Wednesday, September 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Wellington Shields to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, November 28. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, August 11. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, June 8 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 2 by Gabelli. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 13 by Northcoast. The company was maintained on Monday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $56,798 activity. ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH sold $350,114 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $116,390 was made by SUWINSKI JAN on Monday, December 10. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider KOSOWSKY J ALLEN bought $118,340.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com owns 574,156 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ent holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,229 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Gotham Asset Ltd Co has 65,621 shares. Sit Invest Associate reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Kj Harrison holds 0.15% or 7,000 shares. World Asset owns 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,159 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Comerica State Bank accumulated 34,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 159,015 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 82,988 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $259.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,558 shares to 67,213 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 11,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,965 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).