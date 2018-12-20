Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) stake by 150% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Healthcare Value Capital Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Healthcare Value Capital Llc holds 250,000 shares with $840,000 value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Antares Pharma Inc now has $444.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 1.03M shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 81.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 42.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 50,697 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 8.74%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 68,635 shares with $4.36M value, down from 119,332 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 2.61 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.86M for 6.70 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Steel upgraded as UBS, seeing limited downside after selloff – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Tiny Black Spot on Steel Dynamics’ Record-Breaking Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nucor had 5 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of NUE in report on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 19 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.69 million activity. $3.42M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares were sold by Sumoski David A. HALL LADD R also sold $4.94M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Monday, July 23. Stratman Robert J also sold $2.66 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares. Another trade for 14,607 shares valued at $996,928 was made by FERRIOLA JOHN J on Tuesday, July 24. The insider Utermark D. Chad sold 53,483 shares worth $3.66 million. Another trade for 3,115 shares valued at $202,411 was sold by Topalian Leon J. HAYNES VICTORIA F sold $14,984 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bokf Na reported 7,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Intl Investors holds 0.06% or 1.96M shares. Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 422,180 shares. Old Bank In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,592 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1.16% or 30,915 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 70,243 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.06% or 39,973 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 84,103 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa has invested 1.58% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,000 shares. Palo Capital accumulated 0.36% or 26,046 shares.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold Antares Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Antares Pharma Partner Teva Announces Commercial Availability of Generic Epipen® – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Antares Pharma Announces the Commercial Availability of XYOSTEDâ„¢ (Testosterone Enanthate) Injection â€” A New Treatment for Adult Men Diagnosed With Testosterone Deficiency – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Antares Pharma Announces the Appointment of Peter S. Greenleaf to Company’s Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.83 million activity. 400,000 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares with value of $1.52M were sold by GONELLA JACQUES. APPLE ROBERT F sold $161,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.52% less from 59.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Armistice Cap stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 31,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.73 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Int Group has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Ltd has 0.02% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Oppenheimer Inc invested in 25,600 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 3.72M shares. Perkins Mngmt holds 435,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc stated it has 17,661 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 101,453 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,735 shares.