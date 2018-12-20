Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 23.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,820 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31M, down from 20,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.64M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Spinnaker Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 30.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Capital Ltd sold 76,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 170,324 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29 million, down from 246,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Capital Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 352,958 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, December 17. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Thursday, December 1 to “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 24 by Standpoint Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. Bank of America maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, October 9. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $160 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 19.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.62 million for 8.58 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cardinal Management holds 3,980 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 21,932 shares. Beacon Group invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.05% or 5,899 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Finance Mngmt owns 3,730 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Omers Administration Corporation holds 43,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 6,323 shares. Cibc World Corporation stated it has 0.65% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 29,857 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,464 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hl Fincl Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,327 shares to 688,903 shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe In Etf (EFA) by 6,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. 14,579 shares were sold by ROSE MARYA M, worth $2.20M. Ward Pat also sold $670,618 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. The insider Satterthwaite Tony sold 830 shares worth $117,533. The insider Cook Jill E sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050. Shares for $76,788 were sold by Smith Mark Andrew. 595 shares were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R, worth $87,974.

Among 5 analysts covering Pampa Energia SA (NYSE:PAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pampa Energia SA had 7 analyst reports since October 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 14 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was initiated by Santander with “Buy” on Thursday, October 8.

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PAM’s profit will be $70.47M for 7.16 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-3.01 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -134.55% EPS growth.