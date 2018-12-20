Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pandora Media Inc (P) by 36.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 2.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.17 million, down from 7.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pandora Media Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 5.28M shares traded. Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) has risen 74.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical P News: 15/05/2018 – Pandora Expects FY Impact on Revenue of Around DKK1B From Acquisitions Made During 2017 and 2018; 15/03/2018 – Pandora Partners With Linkfire as the Premier Streaming Music Data Provider; 09/03/2018 – PANDORA SHORT POSITION CUT TO 1.35% AT AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Expects to Add Around Net 200 Concept Stores During 2018; 29/05/2018 – Pandora Completes Acquisition Of AdsWizz; 23/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Backs Guidance Despite Higher First-Quarter Costs; 11/03/2018 – Pandora Media Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 19; 15/05/2018 – Pandora 1Q Rev DKK5.12B; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RAISES PANDORA A/S SHORT BET TO 0.72%

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 235,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.28 million, down from 241,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 5.54M shares traded or 99.46% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: FDA TISAGENLECLEUCEL APPROVAL ANNOUNCED MAY 1; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS POSITIONED TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 350,000 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $72.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $4.38 million activity. $338,084 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) was sold by Phillips Christopher W on Thursday, August 16. $83,901 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) was sold by Lapic S Aimee on Wednesday, December 12. 11,901 Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) shares with value of $105,936 were sold by Trimble John. Shares for $84,154 were sold by GERBITZ DAVID on Friday, November 16. Shares for $364,443 were sold by Robinson Kristen on Friday, November 16. The insider BENE STEPHEN G sold 9,729 shares worth $86,602.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold P shares while 57 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 251.37 million shares or 3.07% less from 259.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 37,000 shares. Weiss Multi reported 250,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 245,808 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 62,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 210,639 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 102,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 91,793 shares. Pier Ltd Company invested in 995,037 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 105,983 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Argentiere Cap Ag accumulated 165,126 shares. 5.52 million were accumulated by D E Shaw &. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 289,253 shares. Apriem Advisors invested in 10,000 shares. Cove Street Limited Co owns 2.22 million shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $507.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 24,407 shares to 161,353 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).