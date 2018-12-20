Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 3.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.11M, down from 42,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $12.15 during the last trading session, reaching $328.24. About 444,665 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 251.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.03M, up from 414,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 935,318 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: November 2018 traffic figures – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Stephens. Robert W. Baird maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $220.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Monday, September 11. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $248.0 target. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Atlantic Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, October 28 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 19 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,938 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh owns 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,940 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 13,773 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 1,675 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 150 shares. 3,577 are held by Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 6,530 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc owns 1,908 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ci Invests stated it has 197,479 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. First Republic has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39 million for 21.88 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $30.23 million activity. WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY also sold $1.65M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. 5,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $1.50M were sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM. On Thursday, July 26 KRAUS SCOTT E sold $1.53M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 5,000 shares. OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold $5.47 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, June 20. $132,513 worth of stock was sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND on Thursday, August 23. Another trade for 12,526 shares valued at $4.40M was sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks Offering Over a Century of Dividend Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should TFSA Investors Preserve Their Wealth With BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Buy: Telus Corporation (TSX:T) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Choose BCE (TSX:BCE) or Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: November 26, 2018.