Ci Global Investments Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc sold 260,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $357.65M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $253.19. About 2.31M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 47,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305.31M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 996,960 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60 million for 28.64 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 16 report. Citigroup initiated Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Monday, April 4 with “Outperform”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies. Cleveland initiated Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 7 the stock rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 25. Jefferies maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, January 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $176 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $209.0 target in Friday, September 1 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Jefferies.

Ci Global Investments Inc, which manages about $9.58 billion and $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 930,083 shares to 8.09M shares, valued at $431.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Market Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $704,241 activity. Another trade for 1,605 shares valued at $283,377 was sold by Leonti Joseph R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penobscot Inv Comm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,650 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 2,708 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Com stated it has 65 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 233,970 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 23,065 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 11,840 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 164,695 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Westwood Gp stated it has 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 268,838 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 541,808 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Regentatlantic Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $20.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. by 88,693 shares to 506,577 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International by 142,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L).

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PH in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 28 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 30. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, October 5 to “Buy” rating.

