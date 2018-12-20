Parkwood Has Decreased By $371,408 Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position; Aecom Technology Has 0.87 Sentiment

Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 103 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 118 sold and decreased their stakes in Aecom Technology Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 134.38 million shares, up from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aecom Technology Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 86 Increased: 73 New Position: 30.

Parkwood Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 4.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 2,672 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Parkwood Llc holds 60,901 shares with $8.47 million value, down from 63,573 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $119.62. About 1.04 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Southport Management L.L.C. holds 5.62% of its portfolio in AECOM for 27,500 shares. Md Sass Investors Services Inc owns 649,371 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 2.21% invested in the company for 362,539 shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.53 million shares.

The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 702,076 shares traded. AECOM (ACM) has declined 26.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ACM’s profit will be $78.18 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.76% negative EPS growth.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 30.58 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.92M for 11.59 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 16. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $124 target. Jefferies maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $15.85 million activity. Cuffe Michael S. sold $709,358 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,977 shares valued at $604,795 was sold by Morrow J William. Another trade for 6,419 shares valued at $810,271 was sold by Wyatt Christopher F.. $720,994 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Englebright Jane D.. The insider Perlin Jonathan B sold $10.16M. Reiner Deborah M sold $97,648 worth of stock or 723 shares. $190,439 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A..

