Washington Trust Company increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 4859.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 57,441 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock declined 1.83%. The Washington Trust Company holds 58,623 shares with $4.85M value, up from 1,182 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $39.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 958,740 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Parkwood Llc increased Total Sa (TOT) stake by 24.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 21,268 shares as Total Sa (TOT)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Parkwood Llc holds 107,170 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 85,902 last quarter. Total Sa now has $140.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.81M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco

Among 6 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $97 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Bank of America.

Washington Trust Company decreased Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 5,130 shares to 85,387 valued at $10.07M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 7,446 shares and now owns 245,700 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 30,792 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 171,771 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 0.16% or 2,276 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 21,340 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Co owns 9,831 shares. Field & Main State Bank holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.12% or 63,400 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 175,229 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 101,552 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.17% stake. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc holds 32,190 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.76% or 151,090 shares. Btim holds 239,036 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity. The insider Gilbert E Scott sold $6.83M.

Parkwood Llc decreased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO) stake by 2.01M shares to 628,193 valued at $25.76M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 2,672 shares and now owns 60,901 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.