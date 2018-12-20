Parsec Financial Management Upped Its Polaris Inds (PII) Stake; Eqt (EQT)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Eqt Corp (EQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 193 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 176 reduced and sold their stock positions in Eqt Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 231.44 million shares, up from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eqt Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 125 Increased: 140 New Position: 53.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Polaris Inds Inc (PII) stake by 3.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 4,683 shares as Polaris Inds Inc (PII)’s stock declined 23.85%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 132,721 shares with $13.40 million value, up from 128,038 last quarter. Polaris Inds Inc now has $4.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 12,494 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 36.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,802 shares to 74,075 valued at $15.35M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,488 shares and now owns 285,633 shares. Apergy was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Polaris Industries had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24 with “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by FBR Capital. The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 23 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold PII shares while 122 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 49.30 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Com has 0.35% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Voya Investment Management Ltd Company reported 18,070 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 166 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 26,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 11,464 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 3.54M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 39,924 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 2,720 are held by Voloridge Invest Llc.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. EQT’s profit will be $160.30 million for 7.42 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 57,046 shares traded. EQT Corporation (EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC