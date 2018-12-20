Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) had a decrease of 8.87% in short interest. PTGX’s SI was 300,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.87% from 330,200 shares previously. With 102,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s short sellers to cover PTGX’s short positions. The SI to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s float is 2.95%. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 88,710 shares traded. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has declined 63.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PTGX News: 06/03/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Protagonist Therapeutics’ PTG-300 for the Treatment of Beta-Thalassemia; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL UNTIL AFTER FULL REVIEW OF INTERIM DATA FROM UC PROPEL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTGX); 16/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Giraudo to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS – USING PRE-SPECIFIED CRITERIA, DMC DEEMED TRIAL TO BE FUTILE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS OF PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF CLINICAL REMISSION; 24/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Names Samuel Saks, M.D., as Chief Development Officer; 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Following Interim Analysis

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 16.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 58,302 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 287,278 shares with $46.78M value, down from 345,580 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $99.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.68. About 5.93M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $167.13 million. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ; and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD.

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Two Harbors Investment Corp stake by 103,307 shares to 314,307 valued at $4.69 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) stake by 228,762 shares and now owns 676,962 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Monday, October 22 to “Underweight” rating. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $164 target in Thursday, October 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 18 to “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 8,450 shares. $3.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.