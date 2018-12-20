Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 29.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 39,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 176,160 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24 million, up from 136,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 32.34 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.43M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.10 million shares traded or 111.95% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 30.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.40 million activity. $4.50 million worth of stock was sold by WYCOFF W KIRK on Tuesday, August 21. 2,000 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares with value of $31,220 were bought by Curran Mary A. Another trade for 4,600 shares valued at $75,900 was made by Smith Michael Alan on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BANC’s profit will be $11.65 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold BANC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 54.85 million shares or 2.55% less from 56.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 757,571 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 2.79 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 181 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Teton has 0.05% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ancora Advsr Llc accumulated 28,748 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 14,014 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 10,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Inc owns 104,779 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Co holds 199,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Inc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Retail Bank Of America De has 143,073 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. The insider BACON KENNETH J sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Investment owns 244,325 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Coastline Company holds 1.03% or 202,802 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 0.89% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 236,486 shares or 0.56% of the stock. West Family holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 120,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 409,366 shares. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eii Cap Inc accumulated 3,051 shares. Peoples holds 4,298 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Holderness Invs holds 33,899 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com stated it has 0.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability accumulated 5.23 million shares. 4.61M are held by Nomura Holdg Inc.