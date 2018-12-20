Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,267 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, up from 40,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 6.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.14 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 16,828 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 39.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. On Wednesday, October 3 Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 29,192 shares. 47,733 shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A, worth $5.73M. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 10 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Thursday, September 7. Cowen & Co maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, July 7. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $9500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, January 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 25. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Thursday, January 12 to “Sell”. On Wednesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell”. As per Tuesday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenview Savings Bank Dept reported 14,601 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 2,968 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.48% stake. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,904 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 118,198 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 0.89% or 105,601 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 363,545 shares. Regions Financial has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loeb Partners Corp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,309 shares. Boltwood invested in 1.57% or 22,543 shares. Sabal Tru Co holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,075 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 12,125 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.13% or 97,479 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.50, from 3.55 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 49.83% less from 19.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 711,972 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 10,140 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 12,137 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 72,700 shares. Patriot Finance Ptnrs Lp holds 1.70M shares or 15.57% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com has 22,214 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 5,087 shares. 611,159 were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 164,300 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 43,395 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,700 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 1.53 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Among 5 analysts covering Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Howard Bancorp had 12 analyst reports since November 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 23 by Merion Capital. Merion Capital Group upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, April 26 report. Merion Capital upgraded Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Friday, February 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, February 1, the company rating was initiated by Raymond James.