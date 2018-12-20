Patten Group Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Smiths Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SMIN in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities given on Thursday, July 19. The stock of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has “Top Pick” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 5 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1690 target. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BNP Paribas with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 18. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SMIN in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 2. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold”. See Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) latest ratings:

05/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1690.00 New Target: GBX 1590.00 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Downgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1665.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1770.00 New Target: GBX 1685.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1850.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 1665.00 Downgrade

24/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1690.00 New Target: GBX 1660.00 Downgrade

19/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1650.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Patten Group Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 11.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Patten Group Inc acquired 4,241 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Patten Group Inc holds 41,208 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 36,967 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $290.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.47M shares traded or 104.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

The stock increased 0.47% or GBX 6.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1403.5. About 617,402 shares traded. Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 5.56 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was sold by Spellings James M Jr. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Corson Bradley W. Verity John R also sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock. 2,798 shares were sold by Hansen Neil A, worth $214,914.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 26 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, November 20.