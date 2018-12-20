Aviva Plc increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 25.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 99,077 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Aviva Plc holds 494,770 shares with $34.72 million value, up from 395,693 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $54.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 5.13 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS

Weyerhaeuser Co now has $16.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 58.06% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.31 per share. WY’s profit will be $97.39 million for 42.73 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.57% negative EPS growth.

More recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Update On Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 5 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of WY in report on Monday, October 29 with “Strong Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of TMUS in report on Thursday, June 28 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S) Merger A Factor In 5G Race With China – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint Merger With T-Mobile Could Harm Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is The T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Worth Betting On? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.