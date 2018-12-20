Palo Capital Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 49.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc bought 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 13,027 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 8,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 96,557 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 1.02% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 5.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 16,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.79 million, down from 271,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 561,519 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $4.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,081 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 15,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE).

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Sunday, September 10 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target in Thursday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Friday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Sterne Agee CRT. Morgan Stanley maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Thursday, August 17 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Planning has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 12,348 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,869 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cypress Cap Grp reported 1.81% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.43% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 423,503 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Auxier Asset Management accumulated 45,185 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 200 shares. Notis stated it has 4,980 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Spectrum Group invested in 420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co has 0.71% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 79,126 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio invested in 74,499 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $16.45 million activity. $31,807 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Bottini Mark Anthony on Wednesday, July 11. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider DOODY JOSEPH bought $129,900. $36,241 worth of stock was sold by Gibson John B on Wednesday, July 11. $563,374 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by INMAN GRANT M on Thursday, July 26. Shares for $18,155 were sold by Schaeffer Stephanie L. The insider Vossler Jennifer R. sold $537,171.

Palo Capital Inc, which manages about $167.90 million and $459.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3,513 shares to 28,629 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,108 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Among 14 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Hold” on Friday, May 4. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. UBS downgraded the shares of PNW in report on Monday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.37 million activity. BEMENT ROBERT S sold $428,734 worth of stock or 4,700 shares. FROETSCHER DANIEL T sold $235,848 worth of stock. On Tuesday, November 27 the insider Danner Denise R sold $294,750.

