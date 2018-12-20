Payden & Rygel increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 14306.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 457,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.79M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 8.23M shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Cim Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 63.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 407,489 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

More important recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “5 Stocks That Got in Trouble – The Motley Fool”, Globenewswire.com published: “Trex Dream Deck for 2019 HGTV Dream Home NYSE:TREX – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Trex Can Take Whatever This Troubled Market Dishes Out – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Trex Co had 31 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, May 8. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, November 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 22 by Seaport Global Securities. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Monday, October 2 to “Hold”. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 22. Wedbush upgraded the shares of TREX in report on Thursday, September 24 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, October 19. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $476,960 activity. MERLOTTI FRANK H JR sold $236,125 worth of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) on Wednesday, August 15. $249,918 worth of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) was sold by Gerhard Christopher Paul on Wednesday, August 22.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $273.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,845 shares to 133,920 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,175 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold TREX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 50.55 million shares or 50.19% less from 101.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 220,365 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 31,654 shares. Redwood Invests Lc reported 216,143 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 319,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. World Asset invested in 0.01% or 2,872 shares. Rafferty Asset, a New York-based fund reported 4,229 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 945,978 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 195,044 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 664,728 shares. Stephens Gru accumulated 415,515 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 8,082 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd reported 85,927 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1.10 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 25,900 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. 1,000 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares with value of $47,370 were bought by SASTRE MARIA. OGrady Shawn P had sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74M on Thursday, June 28. On Tuesday, July 31 the insider MILLER HEIDI sold $604,321. Another trade for 5,066 shares valued at $225,155 was sold by Nudi Jonathon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 22,170 shares. 28,855 are owned by Chesley Taft And Ltd Llc. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 345,515 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 50,450 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hamlin Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.13 million shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 36,044 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 27,588 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 52,812 shares. Indexiq Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 33,185 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 8,301 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Yorktown Management Research Communications Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 5,110 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills Offers An Attractive Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “General Mills shares jump on earnings beat, price hikes – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Nov. 30 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills (GIS) PT Lowered to $40 at UBS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.