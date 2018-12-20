Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Weatherford International Limi (WFT) stake by 11.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired 1.46M shares as Weatherford International Limi (WFT)’s stock declined 80.65%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 14.13M shares with $38.30 million value, up from 12.68 million last quarter. Weatherford International Limi now has $260.24M valuation. The stock decreased 29.02% or $0.1063 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 57.70 million shares traded or 126.52% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD CEO DECLINES TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR RIG-SALE CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford: Angela A. Minas Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD-VALIANT TO MARKET ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 06/03/2018 Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Announces Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss $245M

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Cgi Group Class A (GIB) stake by 44.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 429,067 shares as Cgi Group Class A (GIB)’s stock declined 3.09%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 540,971 shares with $34.86 million value, down from 970,038 last quarter. Cgi Group Class A now has $16.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 242,258 shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 18.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 09/04/2018 – MEYER WERFT selects CGI to advance its global growth strategy through IT modernization; 08/05/2018 – CGI TO BUY BACK 3.63M OF SHRS HELD BY CAISSE DE DEPOT; 13/04/2018 – CELADON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Celadon Group Inc. – CGI; 03/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC GlBa.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$80 FROM C$77; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q Net C$274.4M; 15/05/2018 – TD to leverage CGI Wealth360 Portfolio Management Solution; 09/03/2018 CGI receives Value Creation Award at 2018 Canadian Dealmakers Award Gala; 16/05/2018 – CGI BUYS IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITE INFORMATIQUE; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q Adj EPS C$1.04; 15/03/2018 – CreativeDrive Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and Immersive Content Tech Startup Decora

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) stake by 116,976 shares to 270,951 valued at $867,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) stake by 95,863 shares and now owns 426,194 shares. Arconic Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Weatherford International had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. Citigroup downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $1 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Underperform” on Thursday, December 13. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schneider Capital Management accumulated 14.13 million shares or 7.48% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% or 5,579 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 4,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Energ Opportunities Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 20,987 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,524 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt reported 5.71M shares. 291,310 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Blackrock Inc reported 46.00M shares stake. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). 3.19M are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. 10,000 were accumulated by Goodman Finance. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. 8,112 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Jefferies Gru Limited Co reported 288,339 shares stake. 344,389 were accumulated by Covalent Ptnrs Lc.

Analysts await CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. GIB’s profit will be $234.07M for 17.70 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by CGI Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stake by 172,190 shares to 2.40 million valued at $29.57 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Brookfield Business Partners stake by 13,350 shares and now owns 28,350 shares. Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CGI Group (NYSE:GIB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CGI Group had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight”.