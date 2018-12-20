Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stake by 133.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 302,800 shares as Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s stock declined 23.36%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 529,000 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 226,200 last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. now has $847.04M valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.185. About 1.85 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has risen 14.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 17.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 525,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.48M shares with $209.66 million value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $107.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 11.40 million shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt has 12,099 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Syntal Capital Lc has 0.79% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Cap Lc owns 15,150 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4.78% or 255,127 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 1.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 63,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc invested in 22,800 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mu holds 4.57% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 85,500 shares. 3,852 are held by Madison Inc. Florida-based Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Caprock Gru has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,968 shares. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 142,046 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 21 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike had 30 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, September 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $103 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 29 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, September 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. had sold 17,000 shares worth $1.41M on Tuesday, September 11. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86 million on Friday, June 29. Campion Andrew had sold 2,907 shares worth $223,403 on Tuesday, July 24. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $3.06 million was sold by Krane Hilary K. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Nike Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nike (NKE) option implied volatility elevated into EPS and China outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) stake by 682,900 shares to 828,800 valued at $5.27M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stake by 447,756 shares and now owns 1.33 million shares. Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “My Top Oil Stock for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gran Tierra oil pipeline in Colombia damaged in bomb blast – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gran Tierra Energy: Trading At A 20% Sustaining Free Cash Flow Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2018. More interesting news about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gran Tierra Energy, Inc 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gran Tierra Energy: Buying The Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2018.