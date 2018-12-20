Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 325.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.99M, up from 361,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.1323 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2377. About 51,256 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 13.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $830M-$860M; 07/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Increase Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces CEO Transition; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) by 44.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 504,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 634,150 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.01 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 9.64M shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE,BARRICK APPLIED FOR PROSPECTING LICENSE COVERING AREA; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CP24: BREAKING: Barrick Gold Founder Peter Munk has died at the age of 90, the company has announced. Munk passed away in; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK CONVERTS PUEBLO VIEJO POWER PLANT TO NATURAL GAS; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 Barrick Fosters Ownership Culture By Making Employees Shareholders; 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE & BARRICK EXPECT TO GET PROSPECTING LICENSE; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1,400 MLN- $1,600 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Barrick earnings helped by higher gold prices; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD 1Q REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.84B

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $376.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Internap Corp by 285,180 shares to 590,028 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 391,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,259 shares, and cut its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc.

More notable recent Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Anderson, South Carolina – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sportsman’s Warehouse: Don’t Get Caught Up In The Rally – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2018. More interesting news about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Sportsmans Warehouse had 28 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) rating on Tuesday, September 25. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $8 target. On Thursday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 18. Robert W. Baird maintained Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) rating on Thursday, March 8. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $7.0 target. On Friday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird.

Among 24 analysts covering Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold Corp. had 98 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 6. Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) on Tuesday, September 25 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $23 target in Thursday, March 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, June 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ABX in report on Monday, October 3 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) rating on Thursday, August 13. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $12 target. As per Thursday, November 30, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 8 by Sterne Agee CRT.

More notable recent Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrick Gold to nix innovation officer in broad decentralization push – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barrick Gold, Randgold to raise dividends ahead of merger – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barrick Gold slips after Q2 earnings, revenues fall short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Gold little changed following mixed Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barrick Gold: Looking For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2018.

Analysts await Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ABX’s profit will be $140.81M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Barrick Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 302,800 shares to 529,000 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 84,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands International.