Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4291.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 42,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,918 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 788,399 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 31.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,720 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, down from 71,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 59,209 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 25.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Tr (NYSE:PPT) by 87,400 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,400 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Among 14 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. YY Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 14 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 8 by Jefferies. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Friday, June 8 report. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 7 by JP Morgan. Bank of America initiated YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Monday, November 28. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Morgan Stanley initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 16 by J.P. Morgan. Jefferies maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Monday, July 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 31 by HSBC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold PGC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 1.53% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 6,728 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 7,295 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Prudential Fin reported 92,539 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 146,324 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Price Michael F invested in 0.39% or 100,800 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 615,654 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 30,990 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Communications stated it has 69,470 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability reported 10,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had 10 analyst reports since November 7, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. On Monday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) rating on Monday, July 17. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $3800 target. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35.5000 target in Monday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, December 21. The stock of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Hovde Group. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 19 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Monday, November 27.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 33,809 shares to 196,391 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 438,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.51 million for 9.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $130,679 activity. The insider Waser Eric H. bought $27,150. KASS STEVEN A bought $33,250 worth of stock. Shares for $27,957 were bought by KENNEDY DOUGLAS L on Monday, November 5.