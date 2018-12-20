Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rayonier Advanced had 2 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, October 15 report. See Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) latest ratings:

15/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 12.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 49,808 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 334,125 shares with $3.77M value, down from 383,933 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $66.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 34.19M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 74,583 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 29.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $552.99 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 1.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 44,271 shares to 46,271 valued at $5.29M in 2018Q3. It also upped Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 31,028 shares and now owns 100,411 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.