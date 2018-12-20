Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 784.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 26,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,189 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, up from 3,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 5.26M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 14.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.48 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 29 by Argus Research. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Monday, January 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Pacific Crest. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, October 12 report. Nomura upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, January 23. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 5G Stocks That Should Connect With Growth in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “China Open to Approving Qualcomm (QCOM)/NXP (NXPI) Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Winning the Mobile 5G Race Is Just the Ticket for Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rejuvenated Intel Highlights Benefits Of Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QUALCOMM (QCOM) & Nokia Conclude OTA 5G NR Data Calls Test – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney Company holds 0.06% or 13,093 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Nj stated it has 58,050 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.99% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhenman And Asset has 6,476 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc has 3.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 4.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greenwich Mgmt reported 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2,590 are held by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 17,397 shares. Massachusetts-based Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.44% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coatue Limited Liability Corp has 6.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8.05M shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Company stated it has 30,784 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability has 5,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 7,019 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,211 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $61,642 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, September 27.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Alberta’s Radical Actions Impact ConocoPhillips And Total – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Shell About to Spend $8 Billion to Double Its Permian Basin Acreage? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Free Cash Flow Positive At $40 WTI Oil – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Will Continue Doing Well In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 9,915 shares to 545,721 shares, valued at $81.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,987 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COP in report on Monday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 7 by Edward Jones. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 12 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 8 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8.86M shares. Whitnell & Company has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Finance Bank has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 686,892 shares. Arvest State Bank Division owns 270,359 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.3% or 9.93 million shares. Sns Grp Ltd accumulated 3,159 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,669 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 169,737 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,650 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 6,455 shares or 0.07% of the stock. White Pine Limited Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc holds 734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 10,320 shares. Sir Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 182,700 shares or 2.1% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. Shares for $4.27 million were sold by Wallette Don E Jr.. On Wednesday, August 22 Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 160,064 shares.