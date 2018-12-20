Analysts at B. Riley FBR has started coverage on shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) in an analyst note sent to investors on Thursday, 20 December. The company set an Buy rating on the $68.67M market cap company.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $68.67 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.

More notable recent Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Perceptron Announces Board of Directors Nominations for Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Perceptron Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Nasdaq:PRCP – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights CAS Medical, Saia, Core Laboratories NV, Perceptron, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, and IEC Electronics â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 202 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 25.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding had 6 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) rating on Thursday, October 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 25. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

