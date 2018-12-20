Maximus Inc (MMS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.13, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 114 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 128 sold and decreased their stakes in Maximus Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 57.34 million shares, down from 57.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Maximus Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 95 Increased: 85 New Position: 29.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 15.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,222 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 39,797 shares with $5.50M value, up from 34,575 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 11.64 million shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) stake by 10,026 shares to 13,976 valued at $1.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Digital Realty Tst. (NYSE:DLR) stake by 3,195 shares and now owns 3,297 shares. Allergan Plc F was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,930 were reported by Lakeview Prtn Llc. Bainco Invsts has invested 4.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Prns Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allsquare Wealth Management Llc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 13,815 were reported by S R Schill And Associates. Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 3.49 million shares. 369 were accumulated by Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Corporation. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peoples Corp stated it has 30,668 shares. Natl Asset Management accumulated 53,751 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 31,797 shares. Brown Advisory Lc owns 77,951 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 19,403 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 6,228 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $148 target in Monday, October 22 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. Another trade for 8,441 shares valued at $1.23M was made by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of stock or 166,695 shares. The insider Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77 million. On Friday, November 23 the insider Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 396,768 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) has declined 1.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MAXIMUS to acquire U.S. Federal Citizen Engagement Centers for $400M – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maximus, Inc.: Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2018. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMS’s profit will be $51.31M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.34% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. for 915,000 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.41 million shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has 1.9% invested in the company for 930,900 shares. The California-based West Coast Financial Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 84,055 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity.