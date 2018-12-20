Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 286.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 16,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,636 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $760,000, up from 5,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 38.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 165,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.46M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 15.61 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 75,533 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 106,005 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 105,779 shares. 42,844 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests has 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 243,552 shares. Moreover, Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 206,937 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department has 178,103 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 2.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Ann Comml Bank reported 1.14% stake. Moreover, Massachusetts Finance Ma has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duff And Phelps Inv Co has 1.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.21M shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $405.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) by 10,026 shares to 13,976 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 4,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,518 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap Growth (IJK).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

