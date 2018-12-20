Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 60.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 11,070 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 29,465 shares with $926,000 value, up from 18,395 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock decreased 9.10% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 3.33M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 114.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $1.16 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 19.59% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. PKI’s profit would be $129.04M giving it 16.85 P/E if the $1.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, PerkinElmer, Inc.’s analysts see 28.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 819,858 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $17.19 million activity. 2,206 shares were sold by Witz Pascale, worth $184,455. $393,870 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares were sold by Corbett James. $14.62 million worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares were sold by FRIEL ROBERT F. Shares for $174,160 were sold by LOPARDO NICHOLAS A. Shares for $454,750 were sold by MICHAS ALEXIS P on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 3,308 shares valued at $319,487 was made by Tereau Daniel R on Monday, September 24. The insider Butters Deborah A. sold $319,088.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PerkinElmer, Inc. shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 103.17 million shares or 1.81% less from 105.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited, California-based fund reported 2,700 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 1.84% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Cumberland Limited has 0.33% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,991 shares. Platinum Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 34,097 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 22,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 11,207 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 13,358 shares. Advsr Asset has invested 0.06% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 1.08 million shares. Optimum Inv reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. It has a 69.45 P/E ratio. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its clients to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

More important recent PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PerkinElmer appoints Prahlad Singh as President & COO – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “PerkinElmer to Present at 2018 Citi Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “PerkinElmer Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Vanadis Fully Automated NIPT Platform – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PerkinElmer misses by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PerkinElmer had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $95 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, September 5.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld’s Momentum (NYSE:SEAS) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) set to start construction on new HQ – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why SeaWorld Stock Popped 10% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Stock That Got Bought Out in 2018, 2 That Did Not – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Letter to Shareholders from the Co-CEOs – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.42, from 0.63 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SEAS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 52.92 million shares or 8.74% less from 58.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coatue Llc, a New York-based fund reported 30,810 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 321,897 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 1.53 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 10,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 963,083 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. First LP invested in 0.01% or 229,153 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.28M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,518 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 161,967 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 95,120 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $226,427 activity. Dold Christopher sold $226,427 worth of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SeaWorld Entertainment had 8 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rating on Thursday, November 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, August 7. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 9.