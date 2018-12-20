Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) stake by 53.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 38,900 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 33,600 shares with $2.31M value, down from 72,500 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc. now has $5.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.76% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 3.21M shares traded or 131.25% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 133 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 123 sold and reduced their equity positions in Southwestern Energy Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 562.51 million shares, up from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southwestern Energy Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 85 Increased: 90 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 3,285 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 5,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Jefferies Group Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Blackrock owns 10.15 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,409 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 5,405 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 170 shares. Assetmark has 553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waratah Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.17% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 186,804 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $4.03 million activity. Bell John R. had sold 13,000 shares worth $782,168. 30,000 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares with value of $2.10M were sold by LINDSAY JOHN W. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA also sold $736,573 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, September 14. Lennox Michael had sold 6,912 shares worth $415,268 on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 10 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, July 30. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of HP in report on Monday, October 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Monday, November 19. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Monday, November 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 14,400 shares to 73,500 valued at $2.22M in 2018Q3. It also upped Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) stake by 63,100 shares and now owns 107,300 shares. Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53M for 45.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 20.99 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 4.08 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 7.77% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company for 28.45 million shares. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. owns 13.80 million shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 2.91% invested in the company for 6.26 million shares. The New York-based Elm Ridge Management Llc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 704,221 shares.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SWN’s profit will be $131.66M for 3.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.